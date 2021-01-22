Capitol Response

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    More than 26,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from all 50 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia mobilized to support federal and district authorities for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781232
    VIRIN: 210122-A-TA175-820
    Filename: DOD_108151479
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    Washington
    D.C.
    Task Force Capitol
    CAPDC21

