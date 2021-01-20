Finding upcoming events and activities is now at your fingertips! The 97th Force Support Squadron has a free app that can keep you informed of new events, activities and much more.
Watch the video below to learn more!
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781227
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-OI201-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108151434
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th Force Support Squadron Introduces Free New App, by A1C Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT