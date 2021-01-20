97th Force Support Squadron Introduces Free New App

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Finding upcoming events and activities is now at your fingertips! The 97th Force Support Squadron has a free app that can keep you informed of new events, activities and much more.



Watch the video below to learn more!



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson)