    97th Force Support Squadron Introduces Free New App

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Finding upcoming events and activities is now at your fingertips! The 97th Force Support Squadron has a free app that can keep you informed of new events, activities and much more.

    Watch the video below to learn more!

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781227
    VIRIN: 210120-F-OI201-1001
    Filename: DOD_108151434
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    This work, 97th Force Support Squadron Introduces Free New App, by A1C Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    altus
    force support squadron
    new app

