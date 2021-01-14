301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations

The 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas and the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York conducted joint training in Fort Worth, Texas 12-15 January 2021. Despite challenges of the current pandemic, both units ensure readiness requirements are met and units stand ready to answer the nation's call at a moment's notice. The joint training included various exercises, to include in-flight refueling operations between the F-16C Fighting Falcon and the KC-135 Stratotanker. Units also experienced various in-flight scenarios units could be faced with in real-world settings.
