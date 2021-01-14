Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Joint Training Operations

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas and the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York conducted joint training in Fort Worth, Texas 12-15 January 2021. Despite challenges of the current pandemic, both units ensure readiness requirements are met and units stand ready to answer the nation's call at a moment's notice. The joint training included various exercises, to include in-flight refueling operations between the F-16C Fighting Falcon and the KC-135 Stratotanker. Units also experienced various in-flight scenarios units could be faced with in real-world settings.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 11:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781225
    VIRIN: 210114-F-XX868-884
    Filename: DOD_108151422
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    #301FW #AFRC #USAF #10AF #ReadyAF #F16 #KC135 #914ARW #NASJRBFW #NFARS #ReserveReady #AlwaysThere #4

