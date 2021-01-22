Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Statement by the NATO Secretary General on the New START Treaty

    BELGIUM

    01.22.2021

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg answers a question on the extension of the New START Treaty during the joint press point with the President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili.

    Location: BE

    New START Treaty

