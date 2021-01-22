Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Things Happening at Sheppard Elementary

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    This video highlights a visit from General Kenyon Bell to Sheppard Elementary located on Sheppard Air Force base. Sheppard Elementary was recently designated a purple star campus by the Texas Education Agency. A purple star campus goes above and beyond for military families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 10:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781216
    VIRIN: 210122-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108151362
    Length: 00:10:30
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Things Happening at Sheppard Elementary, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Family
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Purple Star
    Sheppard Elementary

