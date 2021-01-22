Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Tribute

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    This moving video starts during the civil rights movement before transitioning into servicemember's personal words about MLK then ending with present day accomplishments of African Americans and MLK's legacy.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781214
    VIRIN: 210122-F-RR907-002
    Filename: DOD_108151357
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Equality
    Martin Luther King
    MLK
    Civil Rights Movement
    Sheppard Air Force Base

