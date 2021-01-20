Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing flightline operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing conducted routine training on the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 20, 2021. Through daily training, the Liberty Wing remains postured to deliver combat air power to partners and allies, ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781211
    VIRIN: 210120-F-ZB805-0025
    Filename: DOD_108151332
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing flightline operations, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing

