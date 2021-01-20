The 48th Fighter Wing conducted routine training on the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 20, 2021. Through daily training, the Liberty Wing remains postured to deliver combat air power to partners and allies, ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 09:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781211
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-ZB805-0025
|Filename:
|DOD_108151332
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Liberty Wing flightline operations, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
