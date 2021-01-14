The U.S. Sixth Fleet flag ship, Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), celebrated its 50th birthday with a small ceremony in Gaeta, Italy, Jan. 14.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 08:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|781204
|VIRIN:
|210214-N-RX777-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108151208
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GAETA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), by PO2 Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT