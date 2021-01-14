Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    GAETA, ITALY

    01.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Keller 

    AFN Naples

    The U.S. Sixth Fleet flag ship, Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), celebrated its 50th birthday with a small ceremony in Gaeta, Italy, Jan. 14.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 08:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 781204
    VIRIN: 210214-N-RX777-1000
    Filename: DOD_108151208
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GAETA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), by PO2 Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

