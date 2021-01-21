Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG Marines receive the COVID-19 vacine

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Audrey Rampton 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) information Group, III MEF, receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 21, 2021. This was the second distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 05:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781191
    VIRIN: 210121-M-IP473-1001
    Filename: DOD_108151062
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG Marines receive the COVID-19 vacine, by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Camp Hansen
    COVID-19 vaccine
    III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF)
    III MEF Information Group (MIG)

