III MIG Marines receive the COVID-19 vacine

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) information Group, III MEF, receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 21, 2021. This was the second distribution of the vaccine on Camp Hansen since the U.S. Department of Defense began administering it to service members in Okinawa, Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)