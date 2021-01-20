While deploying to promote security and stability, the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron exemplified the U.S. Air Force's ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces anywhere around the globe at any moment.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 00:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781180
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108150920
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 480th EFS Dynamic Force Employment, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
