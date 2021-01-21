Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Obstacle Course Lane Validation

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Spc. Jordan Buck 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    U.S. Army Command Sergeants Major from the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), navigate an obstacle course during the 2021 CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC) obstacle course lane validation exercise ahead of the official start of the competition as part of leader development. The ABMC will take place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon. The Sergeants Major validated the lanes prepared for the ABMC prior to the competitors arriving in order to evaluate the curriculum and address any possible safety concerns. The ABMC promotes "Esprit de Corps" throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 22:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781172
    VIRIN: 210121-A-BW099-0001
    PIN: 210121
    Filename: DOD_108150865
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Army
    Fort Gordon
    MEDCOM
    Best Medic
    Best Medic Competition
    Army Best Medic Competition
    Lane Validation

