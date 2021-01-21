U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Obstacle Course Lane Validation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781172" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Command Sergeants Major from the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), navigate an obstacle course during the 2021 CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC) obstacle course lane validation exercise ahead of the official start of the competition as part of leader development. The ABMC will take place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon. The Sergeants Major validated the lanes prepared for the ABMC prior to the competitors arriving in order to evaluate the curriculum and address any possible safety concerns. The ABMC promotes "Esprit de Corps" throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.