105 Engineers Familiarize Themselves with the Washington D.C. Metro System

U.S. Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard, familiarize themselves with the metro transit system in Washington D.C., Jan 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abraham Morlu)
01.19.2021
01.21.2021
|B-Roll
|781166
|210119-O-VN629-876
|DOD_108150818
|00:01:48
|DC, US
|0
|0
