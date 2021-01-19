Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105 Engineers Familiarize Themselves with the Washington D.C. Metro System

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Abraham Morlu 

    130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard, familiarize themselves with the metro transit system in Washington D.C., Jan 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abraham Morlu)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781166
    VIRIN: 210119-O-VN629-876
    Filename: DOD_108150818
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105 Engineers Familiarize Themselves with the Washington D.C. Metro System, by Abraham Morlu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    NCNG
    CAPDC21
    130 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    130 MEB

