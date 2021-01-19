105 Engineers Familiarize Themselves with the Washington D.C. Metro System

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard, familiarize themselves with the metro transit system in Washington D.C., Jan 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abraham Morlu)