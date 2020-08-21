Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Detachment Howitzer Training

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Ygal Kaufman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Video clips from a Howitzer training session of the Marine Detachment at Fort Sill. Slow-motion and point-of-view, high intensity shots for use in any fires video.
    Captured 8.21.2020 at Fort Sill

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781154
    VIRIN: 200821-D-SN564-164
    Filename: DOD_108150509
    Length: 00:08:02
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    howitzer
    training
    artillery
    Marine detachment

