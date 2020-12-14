Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UXO Detonation on Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Ygal Kaufman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Unexploded ordnance (UXO) weighing in at over 500 lbs. was discovered on Fort Sill. 761st EOD was called in, in conjunction with Department of Emergency Services and others on post to safely detonate the ordnance.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781149
    VIRIN: 201214-D-SN564-214
    Filename: DOD_108150477
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    explosion
    UXO
    EOD
    DES

