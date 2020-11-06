Fort Sill Soldiers from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade received special training on the HIMARS weapons system at Fort Polk in Louisiana. Soldiers flew in, executed the exercise and flew back to Fort Sill, with help from the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 18:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781146
|VIRIN:
|200611-D-SN564-428
|Filename:
|DOD_108150465
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Land Raid Training, by Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
