    Air Land Raid Training

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Ygal Kaufman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Soldiers from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade received special training on the HIMARS weapons system at Fort Polk in Louisiana. Soldiers flew in, executed the exercise and flew back to Fort Sill, with help from the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 18:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781146
    VIRIN: 200611-D-SN564-428
    Filename: DOD_108150465
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    HIMARS
    Tough as Diamonds
    75th FA BDE

