    U.S Army Band "Perishing's Own" Presidential Escort Rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Charlotte Carulli 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    U.S Army Band "Perishing's Own" rehearses for President-elect Joseph R. Biden's Presidential Escort. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, have provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 19:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781139
    VIRIN: 210112-D-JY614-691
    Filename: DOD_108150426
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
    Perishing's Own

