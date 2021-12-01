U.S Army Band "Perishing's Own" rehearses for President-elect Joseph R. Biden's Presidential Escort. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, have provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 19:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781139
|VIRIN:
|210112-D-JY614-691
|Filename:
|DOD_108150426
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S Army Band "Perishing's Own" Presidential Escort Rehearsal, by SGT Charlotte Carulli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
