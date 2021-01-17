Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Soldiers kick off 2021 competition season at Miami Cup

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team Soldiers kicked off the 2021 competition season by participating in the Miami Skeet Open Jan. 15-17. This b-roll packages shows: 2021 Olympic Alternate Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart; Staff Sgt. Mark Staffen; 2021 Olympian Sgt. Phillip Jungman; Staff Sgt. Dustan Taylor; Sgt. Christian Elliott; 2021 Olympian 1st Lt. Amber English and then some clips of the athletes in the Finals, including civilian competitors.

    At the end of the competition, Stewart took home the Bronze and English placed fourth.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781138
    VIRIN: 210117-A-ZG886-925
    Filename: DOD_108150411
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Hometown: CALDWELL, TX, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Soldiers kick off 2021 competition season at Miami Cup, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Olympians
    USAMU
    skeet
    Hayden Stewart
    Amber English
    Phillip Jungman

