USAMU Soldiers kick off 2021 competition season at Miami Cup

U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team Soldiers kicked off the 2021 competition season by participating in the Miami Skeet Open Jan. 15-17. This b-roll packages shows: 2021 Olympic Alternate Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart; Staff Sgt. Mark Staffen; 2021 Olympian Sgt. Phillip Jungman; Staff Sgt. Dustan Taylor; Sgt. Christian Elliott; 2021 Olympian 1st Lt. Amber English and then some clips of the athletes in the Finals, including civilian competitors.



At the end of the competition, Stewart took home the Bronze and English placed fourth.