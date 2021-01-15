Reasons to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Members of the 17th Medical Group at Goodfellow AFB administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wed., Jan. 20. We talked with a few Airmen to understand why they decided to get the vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 16:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781136
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-ED401-362
|Filename:
|DOD_108150404
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
