Senior leaders from the 25th Infantry Division and Hickam U.S. Air Force base participated in a joint leader professional development (LPD) on January 20, 2021. This training was to ensure readiness in times of rapid deployments.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781135
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-PC678-113
|Filename:
|DOD_108150349
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Hawaii & Hickam USAF Leader Professional Development, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT