    59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Brandon Muniz 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Ceremonial participants conduct the 59th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Washington D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD Video by U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Muniz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 16:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781134
    VIRIN: 210120-D-LY541-002
    Filename: DOD_108150324
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

