Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFW2 Virtual Open House Wrap-Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program conducted their first ever Virtual Open House, showcasing all parts of the program for warriors and caregivers to see. It was a great opportunity to highlight what they may not get a chance to see otherwise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781132
    VIRIN: 210121-F-OR487-003
    PIN: 210121
    Filename: DOD_108150250
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Virtual Open House Wrap-Up, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Open House
    AFW2
    Virtual Open House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT