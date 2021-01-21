The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program conducted their first ever Virtual Open House, showcasing all parts of the program for warriors and caregivers to see. It was a great opportunity to highlight what they may not get a chance to see otherwise.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781132
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-OR487-003
|PIN:
|210121
|Filename:
|DOD_108150250
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Virtual Open House Wrap-Up, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
