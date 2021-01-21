TAG's Corner - Volume 7

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781130" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight discusses the Vermont National Guard's efforts to support the 2021 presidential inauguration, the upcoming deployment of the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment and other units, and the 158th Fighter Wing's ongoing weapon system validation for their F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters.