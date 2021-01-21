Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG's Corner - Volume 7

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Donald Branum 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight discusses the Vermont National Guard's efforts to support the 2021 presidential inauguration, the upcoming deployment of the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment and other units, and the 158th Fighter Wing's ongoing weapon system validation for their F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters.

