In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight discusses the Vermont National Guard's efforts to support the 2021 presidential inauguration, the upcoming deployment of the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment and other units, and the 158th Fighter Wing's ongoing weapon system validation for their F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 16:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781130
|VIRIN:
|210121-D-YY717-912
|PIN:
|210121
|Filename:
|DOD_108150199
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG's Corner - Volume 7, by Donald Branum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT