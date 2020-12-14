Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stratton promotes to brigadier general

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard Col. Anthony Stratton, 176th Wing commander, promotes to brigadier general Dec. 14, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 16:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781128
    VIRIN: 210120-F-ZY202-3001
    Filename: DOD_108150180
    Length: 00:15:19
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stratton promotes to brigadier general, by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT