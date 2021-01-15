Chief Master Sergeant- The Last Stripe Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristofor Tatro, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, maintenance superintendent shares his story about making Chief Master Sgt. Jan. 15, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. As Airmen make it through the ranks, the mentoring they receive is essential to professional growth and development. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)