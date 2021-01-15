Chief Master Sergeant- The Last Stripe Part 2

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristofor Tatro, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, maintenance superintendent shares his story about making Chief Master Sgt. Jan. 15, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. As Airmen make it through the ranks, the mentoring they receive is essential to professional growth and development. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
01.15.2021
01.21.2021
|Series
|781127
|210115-F-FG548-1001
|DOD_108150113
|00:03:14
|Location:
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
