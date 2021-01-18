Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMC Beautification on MLK Jr. Day AFN Now

    ITALY

    01.18.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Vicenza Military Community was able to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Jr. Day by volunteering in a community beautification event. A community beautification day was a way of bringing the community closer together while remembering the lifelong legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., a leader who helped shape the world in many ways.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781104
    VIRIN: 210118-A-DR527-107
    Filename: DOD_108149360
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMC Beautification on MLK Jr. Day AFN Now, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Memorial
    #Motivation
    #Celebration
    #Acknowledge
    #MLKJr.Day

