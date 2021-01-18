The Vicenza Military Community was able to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Jr. Day by volunteering in a community beautification event. A community beautification day was a way of bringing the community closer together while remembering the lifelong legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., a leader who helped shape the world in many ways.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 13:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781104
|VIRIN:
|210118-A-DR527-107
|Filename:
|DOD_108149360
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMC Beautification on MLK Jr. Day AFN Now, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
