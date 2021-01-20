Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 36th Infantry Division commemorates the 78th anniversary of the liberation of San Pietro

    KUWAIT

    01.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker 

    Task Force Spartan

    Col. David Burger and Chaplain Benji Bender talk on behalf of Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton, the commanding general of the 36th Infantry Division, about the 78th anniversary of the liberation of San Pietro and Cassino by the 36th Infantry Division. Burger spoke on the history of the liberation while Chaplain Benjie Bender provided a prayer for the memorialization ceremony.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:35
    Italy
    liberation
    San Pietro
    SSG Daisy Broker
    Col. David Burger
    Chaplain Benjie Bender

