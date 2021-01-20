Col. David Burger and Chaplain Benji Bender talk on behalf of Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton, the commanding general of the 36th Infantry Division, about the 78th anniversary of the liberation of San Pietro and Cassino by the 36th Infantry Division. Burger spoke on the history of the liberation while Chaplain Benjie Bender provided a prayer for the memorialization ceremony.
This work, The 36th Infantry Division commemorates the 78th anniversary of the liberation of San Pietro, by SSG Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
