Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ms Nancy Balkus on CE Truth 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Lorenzo John Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    In this video, Ms Nancy Balkus, the Deputy Director of Civil Engineers, explains the first truth that defines the Civil Engineering enterprise: Air Force installations are power projection platforms. Resilient and interconnected Air Force installations serve as the foundation for mission success in every operating domain. As the character of warfare continues to evolve, Airmen Engineers must ensure that Air Force installations are prepared to endure future challenges in the highly contested strategic environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781100
    VIRIN: 210121-O-PL185-266
    PIN: 112
    Filename: DOD_108149307
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ms Nancy Balkus on CE Truth 1, by Lorenzo John Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFCE
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    CE Truths

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT