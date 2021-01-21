Ms Nancy Balkus on CE Truth 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781100" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this video, Ms Nancy Balkus, the Deputy Director of Civil Engineers, explains the first truth that defines the Civil Engineering enterprise: Air Force installations are power projection platforms. Resilient and interconnected Air Force installations serve as the foundation for mission success in every operating domain. As the character of warfare continues to evolve, Airmen Engineers must ensure that Air Force installations are prepared to endure future challenges in the highly contested strategic environment.