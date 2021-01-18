U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations marine interdiction agents patrol the Potomac River in a 38’ S.A.F.E. boat providing security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. January 19, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 13:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781098
|VIRIN:
|210119-H-MJ013-186
|Filename:
|DOD_108149272
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll - AMO Security Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
