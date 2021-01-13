Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President's Own prepares for the 59th Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Muenchow 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Col. Jason Fettig, the 28th Director of the United States Marine Band (President's Own), discusses the President's Own upcoming participation in the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 13th, 2021. The President's Own have played in nearly every inauguration since the time of Thomas Jefferson. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Muenchow)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781096
    VIRIN: 210113-A-JZ525-001
    Filename: DOD_108149269
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    President's Own
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021

