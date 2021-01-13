President's Own prepares for the 59th Inauguration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Jason Fettig, the 28th Director of the United States Marine Band (President's Own), discusses the President's Own upcoming participation in the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 13th, 2021. The President's Own have played in nearly every inauguration since the time of Thomas Jefferson. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Muenchow)