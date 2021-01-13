Col. Jason Fettig, the 28th Director of the United States Marine Band (President's Own), discusses the President's Own upcoming participation in the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 13th, 2021. The President's Own have played in nearly every inauguration since the time of Thomas Jefferson. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Muenchow)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781096
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-JZ525-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108149269
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President's Own prepares for the 59th Inauguration, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
