Behind the Demo - Crew Coordinator

The hard-working professionals behind the Blue Angels demonstration. The Blue Angels are composed of many work centers who all come together to support our mission of showcasing the precision and professionalism of of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. This week we highlight the Crew Coordinators!



The crew coordinators are selected from the team after their first year and can be E-6 personnel in any rate. They are responsible for the overall training of the maintenance and support team on all the squadron procedures, and they coordinate ground operations necessary to facilitate a Blue Angels performance.