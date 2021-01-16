Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Demo - Crew Coordinator

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The hard-working professionals behind the Blue Angels demonstration. The Blue Angels are composed of many work centers who all come together to support our mission of showcasing the precision and professionalism of of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. This week we highlight the Crew Coordinators!

    The crew coordinators are selected from the team after their first year and can be E-6 personnel in any rate. They are responsible for the overall training of the maintenance and support team on all the squadron procedures, and they coordinate ground operations necessary to facilitate a Blue Angels performance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781087
    VIRIN: 210116-N-YO638-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108149110
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Demo - Crew Coordinator, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    USN
    Blue Angels

