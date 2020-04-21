Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Demo - Airframes

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    Check out our new series highlighting the hard-working professionals behind the Blue Angels demonstration. The Blue Angels is composed of many work centers who all come together to support our mission of showcasing the precision and professionalism of of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. This week we highlight the airframes work center!

    The airframes work center is composed of Navy Aviation Structural mechanics and Marine Corps F/A-18 fixed-wing aircraft airframe mechanics specializing in hydraulics and aircraft structure. These personnel maintain flight controls, hydraulic systems, landing, arresting and catapult gear, and perform composite/sheet metal structural repairs of the F/A-18 Hornet.

