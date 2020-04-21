Check out our new series highlighting the hard-working professionals behind the Blue Angels demonstration. The Blue Angels is composed of many work centers who all come together to support our mission of showcasing the precision and professionalism of of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. This week we highlight the airframes work center!
The airframes work center is composed of Navy Aviation Structural mechanics and Marine Corps F/A-18 fixed-wing aircraft airframe mechanics specializing in hydraulics and aircraft structure. These personnel maintain flight controls, hydraulic systems, landing, arresting and catapult gear, and perform composite/sheet metal structural repairs of the F/A-18 Hornet.
This work, Behind the Demo - Airframes, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
