The Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Airpower Demo shows it's capabilities and precision aerial maneuvers in flight on Columbus Air Force base, Mississippi. The demo team hosted the demonstration for Columbus AFB residents and students in pilots training to see what the fifth generation of fighter aircraft can do.