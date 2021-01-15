Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Airpower Demo

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Airpower Demo shows it's capabilities and precision aerial maneuvers in flight on Columbus Air Force base, Mississippi. The demo team hosted the demonstration for Columbus AFB residents and students in pilots training to see what the fifth generation of fighter aircraft can do.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781084
    VIRIN: 200120-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108149097
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, F-22 Raptor Airpower Demo, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    F-22 Raptor
    Columbus AFB
    aerial maneuvers
    fifth generation
    Airpower Demo

