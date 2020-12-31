B-Roll captured in the 2020 season packaged together for media and Air Show Sites to use for the 2021 season. Includes imagery from air shows and flyovers.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781076
|VIRIN:
|201231-F-YM230-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108148981
|Length:
|00:20:23
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Thunderbirds 2021 B-Roll Package, by SSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
