    Thunderbirds 2021 B-Roll Package

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    B-Roll captured in the 2020 season packaged together for media and Air Show Sites to use for the 2021 season. Includes imagery from air shows and flyovers.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781076
    VIRIN: 201231-F-YM230-001
    Filename: DOD_108148981
    Length: 00:20:23
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds 2021 B-Roll Package, by SSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Nellis AFB
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    U.S. Thunderbirds
    USAFDS

