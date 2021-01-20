Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Eagle Talon

    MONTE ROMANO, ITALY

    01.20.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kitefre K. Oboho, Commander 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, describes exercise Eagle Talon held at Monte Romano, Italy, Jan 20, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781063
    VIRIN: 210120-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108148912
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: MONTE ROMANO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Eagle Talon, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nato
    EUCOM
    exercise
    Army
    USArmy
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    UsagItaly
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    COVID19
    EagleTalon
    Eagle Talon19

