Winter is here along with increased hours of darkness. Make sure you are staying safe when out running or walking during times of limited visibility. Follow the DoD guidelines on traffic safety for pedestrians. Stay seen, stay safe!
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 10:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781051
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-HK139-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108148722
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Night Running Safety Spot, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
