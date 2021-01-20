Night Running Safety Spot

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    01.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Winter is here along with increased hours of darkness. Make sure you are staying safe when out running or walking during times of limited visibility. Follow the DoD guidelines on traffic safety for pedestrians. Stay seen, stay safe!

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 10:10
    Category: PSA
    night
    pedestrian
    running
    winter
    safety belt
    reflective materials

