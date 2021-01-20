Night Running Safety Spot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Winter is here along with increased hours of darkness. Make sure you are staying safe when out running or walking during times of limited visibility. Follow the DoD guidelines on traffic safety for pedestrians. Stay seen, stay safe!