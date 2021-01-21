Col. John "Ryan" Bailey, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, provides an overview of the organization and its mission and responsibilities of medically equipping and sustaining the Army and joint force.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 09:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781047
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-QL922-198
|Filename:
|DOD_108148631
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAMMA Command video 2021, by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
