    USAMMA Command video 2021

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Ellen Crown 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Col. John "Ryan" Bailey, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, provides an overview of the organization and its mission and responsibilities of medically equipping and sustaining the Army and joint force.

    medical logistics
    USAMMA
    AMLC
    command overview

