Vehicle Driving Safety- A1C Summerlin's Experience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781044" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A1C Francisco Summerlin received his driver's license during tech school, and didn't have much driving experience before arriving at his first duty station in Italy. He had to learn quick how to adapt to a different culture's roads.