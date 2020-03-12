Vehicle Driving Safety- A1C Summerlin's Experience

A1C Francisco Summerlin received his driver's license during tech school, and didn't have much driving experience before arriving at his first duty station in Italy. He had to learn quick how to adapt to a different culture's roads.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 08:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781044
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-FJ284-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108148602
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
