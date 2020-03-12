Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vehicle Driving Safety- A1C Summerlin's Experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    AFN Aviano

    A1C Francisco Summerlin received his driver's license during tech school, and didn't have much driving experience before arriving at his first duty station in Italy. He had to learn quick how to adapt to a different culture's roads.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 08:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781044
    VIRIN: 210121-F-FJ284-001
    Filename: DOD_108148602
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Driving Safety- A1C Summerlin's Experience, by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    Air Force
    AFN Aviano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT