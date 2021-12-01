U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment conduct railhead operations at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 12, 2021. 1st Squadron will assume responsibility for the NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in 2021.
(U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 08:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781043
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-BS310-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108148564
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1/2CR railhead operations, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
