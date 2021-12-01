Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/2CR railhead operations

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2021

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment conduct railhead operations at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 12, 2021. 1st Squadron will assume responsibility for the NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in 2021.
    (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 08:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781043
    VIRIN: 210112-A-BS310-1000
    Filename: DOD_108148564
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    TAGS

    eFP
    deterrence
    2CR
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC

