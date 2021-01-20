Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    65th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Service members with the National Guard and the Army, Navy, Marine Corp and Air Force, support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781039
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-PL204-2006
    Filename: DOD_108148512
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military supports 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Utah
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59
    #Inauguration2021
    #UTNGResponseDC

