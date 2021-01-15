Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Desert Storm 30th - Air Force Top Five Desert Storm Facts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    On the 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, here are the top 5 facts on the Air Force's participation in the air war.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 07:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781036
    VIRIN: 210115-F-HK977-818
    Filename: DOD_108148456
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Force
    USAF
    Operation Desert Storm
    AFTV
    DesertStorm30thFET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT