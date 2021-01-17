COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The COVID-19 vaccination arrives to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Maj. Thomas Hudspeth, medical logistics officer in charge, 3rd Medical Command, describes how Soldiers of 3rd Medical Combat transport the vaccine to the 228th Combat Support Hospital. The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine paves the way for the next stage of the vaccine distribution plan to protect our military communities overseas against COVID-19.