    COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution B-roll

    KUWAIT

    01.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    The COVID-19 vaccination arrives to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Maj. Thomas Hudspeth, medical logistics officer in charge, 3rd Medical Command, describes how Soldiers of 3rd Medical Combat transport the vaccine to the 228th Combat Support Hospital. The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine paves the way for the next stage of the vaccine distribution plan to protect our military communities overseas against COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 05:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781032
    VIRIN: 210117-A-XQ797-545
    Filename: DOD_108148346
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: KW

    vaccine
    1st TSC
    228th Combat Support Hospital
    covid-19

