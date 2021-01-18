COVID-19 Vaccine Administration B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The COVID-19 vaccination is administered to Soldiers of the 228th Combat Support Hospital at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine paves the way for the next stage of the vaccine distribution plan to protect our military communities overseas against COVID-19.