    COVID-19 Vaccine Administration B-roll

    KUWAIT

    01.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    The COVID-19 vaccination is administered to Soldiers of the 228th Combat Support Hospital at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine paves the way for the next stage of the vaccine distribution plan to protect our military communities overseas against COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 05:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781031
    VIRIN: 210118-A-XQ797-385
    Filename: DOD_108148345
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Administration B-roll, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    1st TSC
    228th Combat Support Hospital
    covid-19

