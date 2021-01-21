SinkCOVID with USS BARRY

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Show me a Sailor who will get a shot in their arm, I will show you a Sailor who will fight. For BARRY Sailors, getting the COVID vaccine has been about service. Service to our country. To our Navy. But often more important, service to our brothers and sisters on the ship, ready to battle. When it's your time, take the vaccine and protect yourself, your family, and your community. Strength And Diversity!



Music: 'Epic Journey' by Valentina Gripanova, CC BY