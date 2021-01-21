SinkCOVID with USS BARRY

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2021

    Video by Lt.j.g. Sam Hardgrove 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    Show me a Sailor who will get a shot in their arm, I will show you a Sailor who will fight. For BARRY Sailors, getting the COVID vaccine has been about service. Service to our country. To our Navy. But often more important, service to our brothers and sisters on the ship, ready to battle. When it's your time, take the vaccine and protect yourself, your family, and your community. Strength And Diversity!

    Music: 'Epic Journey' by Valentina Gripanova, CC BY

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 02:59
    Video ID: 781030
    VIRIN: 210121-N-NK931-065
    Filename: DOD_108148344
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Vaccine
    Vaccination
    USS Barry
    COVID-19
    COVID

