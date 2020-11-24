TACP Pilsung Range Training

Osan TACP airmen conduct routine training at the Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea.
Video Contents: High Def export, 59.94 frame rate for slow motion, broll of TACP setting up and calling in A-10's, Nat sound of comms between TACP/Pilot, bomb strikes on target with nat sound, shockwaves, and extended smoke billowing, A-10 Gau-8 firing and 30mm impacts/sparks on targets.
Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
