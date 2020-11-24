Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACP Pilsung Range Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Osan TACP airmen conduct routine training at the Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea.

    Video Contents: High Def export, 59.94 frame rate for slow motion, broll of TACP setting up and calling in A-10's, Nat sound of comms between TACP/Pilot, bomb strikes on target with nat sound, shockwaves, and extended smoke billowing, A-10 Gau-8 firing and 30mm impacts/sparks on targets.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 00:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781028
    VIRIN: 210121-F-MB310-001
    Filename: DOD_108148196
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: KR

    TACP
    A-10
    Osan
    Republic of Korea
    25 Fighter Squadron
    Pilsung

