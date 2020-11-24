TACP Pilsung Range Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Osan TACP airmen conduct routine training at the Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea.



Video Contents: High Def export, 59.94 frame rate for slow motion, broll of TACP setting up and calling in A-10's, Nat sound of comms between TACP/Pilot, bomb strikes on target with nat sound, shockwaves, and extended smoke billowing, A-10 Gau-8 firing and 30mm impacts/sparks on targets.