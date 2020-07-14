Sgt.1st Class Benhur Rodriguez, a past Drill Sergeant of the Year for Fort Sill competes at the Best Warrior Competition for 434th Field Artillery Brigade on July 14. Day two of the competition consisted of a weapons qualification and stress shoot.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 23:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781022
|VIRIN:
|200714-D-KT135-223
|Filename:
|DOD_108148132
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Past drill sergeant of the year competes at the best warrior competition, by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT