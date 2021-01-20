video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the last three years, Air Force Civil Engineer Center laboratory experts at Tyndall Air Force Base have developed technologies and selected the most practical equipment to create a capability called "expedient and expeditionary air field damage repair." In this short video, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center public affairs specialist, Brian Goddin, will show you how this developing capability--called "e-A-D-R" for short--could take quick repairs following an enemy attack to another level.