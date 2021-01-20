Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    eADR: the solution to quick and easy airfield damage repair -- NO LOWER THIRDS 

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    For the last three years, Air Force Civil Engineer Center laboratory experts at Tyndall Air Force Base have developed technologies and selected the most practical equipment to create a capability called "expedient and expeditionary air field damage repair." In this short video, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center public affairs specialist, Brian Goddin, will show you how this developing capability--called "e-A-D-R" for short--could take quick repairs following an enemy attack to another level.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 08:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781017
    VIRIN: 210121-F-EG306-002
    Filename: DOD_108148080
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, eADR: the solution to quick and easy airfield damage repair -- NO LOWER THIRDS , by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airfield Damage Repair
    Tyndall
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    eADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT