For the last three years, Air Force Civil Engineer Center laboratory experts at Tyndall Air Force Base have developed technologies and selected the most practical equipment to create a capability called "expedient and expeditionary air field damage repair." In this short video, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center public affairs specialist, Brian Goddin, will show you how this developing capability--called "e-A-D-R" for short--could take quick repairs following an enemy attack to another level.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 08:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781017
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-EG306-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108148080
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, eADR: the solution to quick and easy airfield damage repair -- NO LOWER THIRDS , by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
