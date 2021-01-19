APE Team preps and loads for upcoming TDY

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This b-roll video is of members of the APE Team (Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team) preparing and loading for an upcoming TDY and demonstrating some of their equipment that was readily available in their office on January 20, 2021. The APE Team is part of the Operations Directorate of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.