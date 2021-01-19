This b-roll video is of members of the APE Team (Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team) preparing and loading for an upcoming TDY and demonstrating some of their equipment that was readily available in their office on January 20, 2021. The APE Team is part of the Operations Directorate of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 08:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781016
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-EG306-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108147986
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, APE Team preps and loads for upcoming TDY, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
