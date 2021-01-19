Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APE Team preps and loads for upcoming TDY

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    This b-roll video is of members of the APE Team (Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team) preparing and loading for an upcoming TDY and demonstrating some of their equipment that was readily available in their office on January 20, 2021. The APE Team is part of the Operations Directorate of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    TAGS

    Tyndall
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    APE Team
    Airfield Pavement Evaluation

