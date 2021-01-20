Service members in various ceremonial units, law enforcement officers, and collegiate marching bands, participate in the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Kay Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 21:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781010
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-ZX584-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108147740
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration B-Roll, by SPC Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
