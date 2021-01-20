The presidential escorts march during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Muenchow)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 22:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781006
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-JZ525-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108147694
|Length:
|00:09:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
