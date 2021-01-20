Members of the United States Armed Forces march during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781005
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-QQ799-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108147654
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SSgt Erik Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT